Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.09

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Pontem Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Pontem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pontem by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

