Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 37,800 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,532,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,959,141.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $4,975.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 147,892 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $279,515.88.

On Friday, December 9th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 189,497 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $341,094.60.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 88,776 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $160,684.56.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 1,100 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $1,837.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 46,508 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $75,808.04.

On Friday, November 18th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 58,132 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $96,499.12.

Porch Group Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,390. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

