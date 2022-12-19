PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.61. 2,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,987. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

