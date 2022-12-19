PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.80. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

