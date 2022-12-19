Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $73.14

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.14, but opened at $75.30. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $75.02, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a market capitalization of $998.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.44 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 108.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.3% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 78.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

