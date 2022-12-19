Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a 1-year low of $99.28 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock worth $10,778,298. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

