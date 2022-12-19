Prom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.25 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Prom has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $76.16 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00025152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014435 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040750 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00220232 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.28906025 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,168,419.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

