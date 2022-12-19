Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.70) to GBX 1,380 ($16.93) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,220 ($14.97) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,474.17.

Prudential Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.54. 31,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,689. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

About Prudential

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 33.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 638.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,772 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

