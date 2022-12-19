Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after buying an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

