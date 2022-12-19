Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 121750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.