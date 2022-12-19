PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 27,758 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises about 5.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,163,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

