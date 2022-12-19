PVG Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 14,066 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. DoubleVerify comprises approximately 1.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,045 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $250,213.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,939.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $136,434.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $250,213.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,939.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,881 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 5.8 %

DoubleVerify stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,843. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

