PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $267,000 in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.92. 998,704 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.72.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

