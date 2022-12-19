QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $2,241.10 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00011093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.81923852 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,222.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

