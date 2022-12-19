Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 100% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $112,041.70 and $181,620.86 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,002.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

