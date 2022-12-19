Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.46

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 44702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTRH. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.

Quarterhill Dividend Announcement

About Quarterhill

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

