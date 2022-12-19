QUASA Trading Up 18.4% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $94.78 million and $132,522.65 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00014006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00220977 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00126357 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $124,080.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.