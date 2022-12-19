Radix (XRD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $173.74 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $173.74 million and $307,821.24 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,963,962,438 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

