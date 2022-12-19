Rally Hits Market Cap of $29.10 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $29.10 million and approximately $659,151.24 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

