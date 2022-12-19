Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 3,092 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 3.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

SPGI stock opened at $339.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.77 and a 200-day moving average of $342.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $481.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.