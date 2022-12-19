Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 51.2% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 16.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 11.9% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

