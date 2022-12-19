Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Insider Transactions at Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 81.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brandon Solano acquired 24,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.