RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $860.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 183.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 156.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 56.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

