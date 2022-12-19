RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

About RealNetworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

