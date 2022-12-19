RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
