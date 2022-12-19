Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.20. 30,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,354. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.