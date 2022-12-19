Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 249,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,326,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

