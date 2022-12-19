Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 41,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Walmart by 5.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 75,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.86. 30,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. The company has a market cap of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.