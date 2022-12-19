Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.11. 7,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.