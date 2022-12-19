Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.11. 7,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.