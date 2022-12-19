Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.87. 11,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,857. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.