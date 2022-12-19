Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

About Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.