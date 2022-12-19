Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
RGLS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.
Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
