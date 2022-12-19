Relay Token (RELAY) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Relay Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $5.51 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

