Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

EPA:RNO opened at €32.70 ($34.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.23. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($106.00).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.