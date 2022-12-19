renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $16,658.30 or 1.00442070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $59.63 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

