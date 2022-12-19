Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.40 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.90 million and $1.40 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00220197 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08896469 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $1,373,253.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

