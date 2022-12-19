Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 19th (ACN, ADBE, AEGXF, AGCO, AMCX, AMPL, AMZN, APO, ARES, ATRC)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 19th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $295.00 to $300.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $279.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $290.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $337.00 to $355.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $78.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $82.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $58.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $82.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $271.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $250.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $106.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $199.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $10.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $59.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €185.00 ($194.74) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €186.00 ($195.79) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $477.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $81.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $98.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $148.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $152.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price target raised by Jonestrading from $13.50 to $14.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $156.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $271.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $202.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.25.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $88.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $64.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $156.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $8.00 to $5.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) had its price target cut by Jonestrading from $3.50 to $3.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $178.00 to $375.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price target reduced by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $8.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $405.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $143.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $3.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $612.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $57.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its target price lowered by Jonestrading from $4.00 to $3.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $64.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $137.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,200 ($76.06) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $2.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $181.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $227.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $127.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

