Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 19th (ACN, ADBE, AEGXF, AGCO, AMCX, AMPL, AMZN, APO, ARES, ATRC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 19th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $295.00 to $300.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $279.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $290.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $337.00 to $355.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $78.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $82.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $58.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $82.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $271.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $250.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $106.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $199.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $10.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $59.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €185.00 ($194.74) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €186.00 ($195.79) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $477.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $81.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $98.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $148.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $152.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price target raised by Jonestrading from $13.50 to $14.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $156.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $271.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $202.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.25.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $88.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $64.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $156.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $8.00 to $5.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) had its price target cut by Jonestrading from $3.50 to $3.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $178.00 to $375.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $203.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price target reduced by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $8.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $405.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $143.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $3.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $612.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $57.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its target price lowered by Jonestrading from $4.00 to $3.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $64.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $137.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,200 ($76.06) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $44.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $2.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $181.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $227.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $127.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

