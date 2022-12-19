Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 25166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Resverlogix Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

