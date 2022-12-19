Reviewing WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FTC Solar and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 3 1 2.67 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 110.88%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,599.78%. Given WiSA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

FTC Solar has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FTC Solar and WiSA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 0.94 -$106.59 million ($1.04) -2.36 WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 0.24 -$11.82 million ($1.03) -0.09

WiSA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WiSA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -51.87% -81.67% -46.05% WiSA Technologies -353.56% -142.68% -104.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FTC Solar beats WiSA Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

