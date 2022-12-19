Robert W. Baird Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $23.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Warby Parker Stock Down 0.2 %
Warby Parker stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $120,000.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
