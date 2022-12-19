Robert W. Baird Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $23.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Warby Parker stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,684.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 968,592 shares of company stock worth $14,561,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $120,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

