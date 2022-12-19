Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,917,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after acquiring an additional 615,597 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $383.32. 7,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $658.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.51.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.