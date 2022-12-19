Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in AT&T by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 169,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,556,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 59,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. 375,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,699,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

