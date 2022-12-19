Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 282,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.06.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM traded up $3.40 on Monday, hitting $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,930. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

