Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,499. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

