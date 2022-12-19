Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.19

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 43035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Roku Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 94,248 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $6,175,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

