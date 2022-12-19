Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 679,776 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rover Group to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

Rover Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $681.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rover Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

