Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $51.61 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,204,444. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $560,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 123.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 110,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

