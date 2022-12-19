Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $115.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.56.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.3% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 455,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

