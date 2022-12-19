RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 2.5% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $57.23 million and $22,528.08 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $16,756.07 or 0.99784996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,790.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00388878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00871577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00094039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00597280 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00272531 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.18279697 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,731.02851629 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,180.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

