Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.