Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

