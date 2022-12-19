Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives $4.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.07.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Saipem from €1.75 ($1.84) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Saipem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $2.58 on Monday. Saipem has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

