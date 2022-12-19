Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Down 7.3%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 39,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,488,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $514.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 158.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

